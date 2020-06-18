UCB Director Farid Uddin Ahmed dies of Covid-19





Farid Uddin Ahmed, Director of UCB, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in city on Thursday.

He was also a member of Risk Management Committee of UCB. Ahmed breathed his last around 12:30am at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The board of Directors, Management and the UCB family deeply mourned his death.

As a qualified Cost Management Accountant, he joined multinational pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline in 1969 and worked there for about 39 years and led Accounts Department, Internal Audit Department and Supply Chain Department.

For about two decades, he was a course instructor of ICMAB and also held the position of Chairman of Chittagong Branch Council of ICMAB for two terms.

He obtained Honour’s and Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Dhaka.

Farid Uddin Ahmed was born in February 1948 in a respectable family of Chittagong.

He left behind a son and a daughter along with many well-wishers.

