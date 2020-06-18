ACC forms probe body to investigate graft allegation in purchasing N-95 masks





The Anti-Corruption Commission( ACC) has formed a probe committee to investigate allegations of corruption in the purchase of N-95 masks and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).





A four-member body, led by director Mir Md Joynul Abedin Shibli, has been formed. The other members are- Deputy Director Md Nurul Huda, assistant directors Md Saiduzzaman Nandan and Ataur Rahman, said ACC Public Relations officer Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya on Thursday.





The team will submit a report to the commission to take legal action against such irregularities and corruption in the health sector.





In this regard, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud said that very important materials like masks or PPE are related to the safety of the doctors, nurses or health workers. Therefore, the commission will fulfill its legal duty to bring the culprits to justice by revealing the real truth. Those who are involved must be held accountable.





Earlier on April 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a committee to investigate allegation that low-quality products were passed on as N-95 masks to some government hospitals.





Mask supplier CMSD was show-caused. After reviewing the allegation and the supplier’s response, the ministry formed a three-member investigation committee, a Health Ministry press release said.





Earlier, doctors of some government hospitals, including Mugda General Hospital, complained of receiving low-quality masks.

