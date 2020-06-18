India elected as UNSC non-permanent member

Leave Your Comments

The United Nations General Assembly elected India on Wednesday with an overwhelming majority of 184 out of 192 votes as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2021-2022.The strong support at the election shows the confidence that the international community has put on India’s capability to strengthen the Council. India is a founding member of the United Nations, having signed the UN Charter in San Francisco on 26 June 1946. This will be the 8th time that India will be serving in the Security Council, bringing its comprehensive experience and legacy to carry out the responsibilities of the Security Council. The UN Security Council election has taken place in the shadow of one of the most pressing crises this generation has faced. COVID-19 has made India rethink how it can use multilateralism and international cooperation to make this a better world, a better place. The current crisis offers India a window of opportunity to make critical contribution to the Security Council’s work, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for reformed multilateralism. India will be guided by the five priorities under the overarching theme of NORMS: New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System. These priorities were launched by the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and includes, among other things, new opportunities for progress, effective response to international terrorism, reforming multilateral systems, broader approach to international peace and security, and technology with a humanitarian outlook.