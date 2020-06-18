India elected unopposed to non-permanent seat of UNSC, US congratulates



India was elected as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term after winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.





Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held Wednesday.





Hours after India was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to India tweeted a congratulatory message with an image of the two countries' flags.





In his message, Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India, said the United Nations of America was keen to work alongside India to create a "more stable, secure, and prosperous world".





The tweet followed a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said India was dedicated to "work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity".





India was a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term. Its victory was a given since it was the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the grouping.





New Delhi's candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June last year.





Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.





The UN General Assembly on Wednesday conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council under special voting arrangements put in place here due to COVID-19 related restrictions.





