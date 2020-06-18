US resident alumni of NSTU sent Medical safety equipment for NSTU COVID-19 Lab



Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) COVID-19 lab started to diagnose anticipated Corona patients as one of the first university in Country from May 11th. From the very beginning the lab faced a significant shortage of safety equipment. But it became worse in couple of weeks. Shortage of KN95 mask, Face shield, Personal protection equipment showed up with a obnoxious scenario for the volunteers of the lab. Moreover those volunteers were working without receiving any payment or appreciation.







Most of these volunteers are the regular undergrad students of NSTU. One of the NSTU Alumni Tanvir Murad noticed this discrepancy through newspaper. He is an graduate of Pharmacy 4th batch who is living in Boston, USA right now. He right away decided to serve the country. He sent a shipment of 400 unit KN95 mask, 500 unit Surgical mask, 100 unit face shield to NSTU lab. Later he got a news that lab also has a shortage of PPE and he rapidly order 10 unit PPE from local distributor in order to gift it to NSTU lab. All of these medical equipment already reached Bangladesh.



When the Asian age communicates with Tanvir Murad regarding the medical equipment gifts, he replied “ Noakhali Science and Technology University(NSTU) is one of the prominent Public university of my motherland Bangladesh. I happened to get the opportunity to complete my bachelor in NSTU. I spent five years of my life in NSTU and Noakhali district. The hospitality of Noakhali people still make me evocative. People of Noakhali helped me a lot when I was an undergrad student down there.





That’s why Noakhali and NSTU always pose a tremendous place in my heart. My grandpa Late: Mohammad Sadaque Miah was an freedom fighter of 1971 liberation war. As his grandson I always tried to serve the country one way to another. I also know that the people of Bangladesh put a whole bunch of their hardly earned taxed money to make me a graduate. I felt that it’s my responsibility to jump right away to serve the country in these pandemic situation. When I happened to know that there is a shortage of safety equipment I communicated with professor Firoz sir who is the chairman of Microbiology department, NSTU.







He was involved in the project of showing up with first ever Bangladeshi rapid testing kit for COVID-19. Sir informed me that there is a shortage of KN95 mask. Later I tried to reach the journalists of NSTU and requested them to ask the volunteers about their immense necessities. I was informed that some new PPE, Face shield going to help them to work more safely in COVID-19 testing lab.







So I order the shipment of around 1011 medical safety equipment to NSTU (400 unit KN95 mask, 500 unit Surgical mask, 100 unit face shield, 10 PPE, 1 thermal detector ) which I believe will help our COVID-19 volunteers to continue COVID-19 testing. This NSTU COVID-19 lab is one of the biggest COVID-19 testing center for 5 million people of Noakhali region. I am always a follower of Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ideology. He always urged the youngsters to serve the country as more as they can.







Through this medical gift I hope to serve the Noakhali people as well as my beloved Bangladesh. May Allah give us strength to fight back with this pandemic. Lots of Love for Bangladesh.”



To be Mentioned that, Tanvir is an entrepreneur who call Boston, USA as his home. He is a MBA graduate of world famous Cambridge College who also achieved his second masters in Information Technology from Southern New Hampshire University. He is involved with numerous social and religious organizations as well as local progressive movement. He is a well known donor as well as most popular young activists among Bangladeshi Americans in Boston. Tanvir is involved with the first ever Bangladeshi run Mosque in Boston “Islamic society of North Shore”.







Recently he was elected with tremendous margin as the youngest Assistant General Secretary of the Bangladesh association of New England (BANE) which is one of the biggest Bangladeshi social organization in USA. His father Mohammad Abu Solim is an well known Banker in Boston who also serving the Boston’s local Bangladeshi community as the president of “Lynn Mosque”. Tanvir expressed to do more for Bangladesh.





--- Shahriyar Naser, NSTU Correspondent

