Worldwide waffling





Oppo today launched its flagship Find X2 series in India. Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 smartphones come with punch-hole cameras and 120Hz displays. These are the first 5G phones from Oppo in India. Oppo has revealed the price of Find X2 in India. There's no word on the pricing of the Find X2 Pro yet. Oppo Find X2 is priced at ?64,990, and it comes in two colour options of 'Ocean Glass' and 'Ceramic Green'. Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.









Germany is urging the EU to draw up contingency plans for Brexit "no deal 2.0", warning in an internal document that member states should not accede to British plans for a swift summer trade and security deal "at any price". Despite the most recent mood music around the negotiations being positive, there remain major sticking points to resolve and time is short after Boris Johnson confirmed that the transition period would not be extended. The prime minister has said he believes a deal can be secured over the summer, but according to a leaked document obtained by Reuters the German government has earmarked September as the key month. Britain is already escalating threats in Brussels, wants to settle as much as possible in the shortest possible time and hopes to achieve last-minute success in the negotiations.









Incredible news for all of the Broadway stragglers out there: No need to worry about if the coronavirus will affect David Byrne's American Utopia, because it has been filmed and will live on for eternity. Oh yeah, and Spike Lee directed it. HBO confirmed today that a complete visual recording of a live American Utopia performance will be premiering on the network later this year. Lee, who referred to Byrne in a statement as his "art brother," said that it was an "honor and privilege" to have been asked to adapt the performance for film.











Around 52 apps have been listed for having links to China and have been deemed unsafe. Users have been advised to not use these apps and block them since these apps have raised concerns for being unsafe and extracting a large amount of data and sending it out of India, according to reports. The long list of apps that have been shared includes video-calling app Zoom, TikTok, UC browser, SHAREit etc. The recommendation to block these apps come from intelligence agencies and has also been supported by top security authorities since they can be detrimental to the country's security.



