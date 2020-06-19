Diner Sheshe





"The day domestic flights stopped, I had 2 questions. One, when will they restart? And two, how am I going to feed my kids?My wife was in Calcutta to meet her parents. Before leaving, she'd prepared all our meals, so me and the kids weren't worried about food. But as soon as I heard the announcement, I knew I was in trouble. Before lockdown, I'd never done any housework- so with the responsibilities coming my way, I almost had a panic attack. I called Shamina at least 12 times a day, and took the society's permission for our help. For a week, she came too, but as the rules got stricter, I knew I had to step up; my kids were amused, but chipped in too.







We divided our duties- my daughter and son did the cleaning, while I cooked and did the laundry. I even video called my wife so she could help me shop for veggies.







But I had no idea how in God's name I'd turn it into edible food! So my daughter Googled 'Easy Desi recipes' and kickstarted my culinary schooling!Everyday, I YouTubed recipes and followed them to the T. I was so scared I'd make something horrendous, but when my daughter took a bite of the aloo sabji and smiled, I was relieved. She proudly clicked a picture and sent it to our family group. Compliments poured in from everyone and in just 15 days, I became a master chef. Honestly, I never realized how much I depended on my wife for everyday things and I'll never take her for granted again. Managing a house is no easy feat- not by a mile.







Like the first time I did the laundry, I called her for instructions! But there were so many buttons, So now we have a new tradition- I'm going to cook as much as I can, so Shamina gets to relax. I've already told her, once the kids start earning, I'll retire and make her favorite food; for all the years I couldn't.Last week, office began. But I look forward to coming home and cooking Mutton Curry together- I'm trying to share the load. Just because she did it all by herself all these years, doesn't mean she has to anymore."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

