Short film 'The Sound' at international film festival



What does silence mean? Filmmaker and lyricist Zulfikar Zahedi discovered this through his film 'The Sound'. According to him, honesty always comes with words.







Life is transmitted by hearing something and lies are silenced silently. He demonstrated the importance of words from the smallest to the largest event in life, with examples of the behavior of some beauty sellers.







Inspired by a Facebook post by Kolkata media personality Rick Bharadwaj, the dialogue and screenplay were written by Zulfikar Zahedi himself.







The film, produced by Adrian Films, stars Shishir Ahmed, Tanin Subha, Jannat Sanai, Ashraf Kabir, Asma Shiuli, Anamika Juthi and others. Director Zulfikar Zahedi will also be seen in a special role.







In the meantime, the film has participated in various festivals around the world, including Crown Wood, the Lisbon Monthly Film Festival in Portugal, and the Latin America Short Film Festival.







The story also has a theme song demanded by the story. The theme song was composed by Abhishek Banerjee and sung by Snehalina Chakraborty.





Zulfikar Zahedi further said that through the short film, everyone will get a social message called 'Sound'.







'The Sound' is being screened at various film festivals in America and Europe. In the meantime, we have won in eight different categories from several countries. And I got official selection in seven, he added.







He thinks that this exceptional short film of its kind will win the praise of everyone and bring success to everyone.

