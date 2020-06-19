Mukti, Chapa renders song for Betar's transcription service



Transcription service is one of the services of Bangladesh Betar. Besides broadcasting, to preserve some good works in the archive is the main activity of this service. With the own interest of Director of Transcription Service of Betar Anwar HossainMridha and overall coordination and music composition by National Film Award winner noted music director Farid Ahmed recording of a song titled 'Lorai' was done. During the corona situation singers AnupamaMukti and ChampaBanik took part in recording of the song carefully and maintaining health guidelines on June 16.







Earlier these two singers took part in a show on RTV titled 'EiRaatTomarAamar'. For the first time, they lent their vocals for a common song. While talking about rendering the song singer AnupamaMukti said, "I rendered many songs under FaridBhai's direction. There was break for some days. Again I have started work with him. I hope from now I will work with FaridBhai's composition in good works. Lorai is a contemporary song which inspires to overcome present situation."





Singer ChampaBanik shared her feelings by this way, "In fact, I was at home for last three months. After three months break, I lent my vocal for a new song. I give thanks to FaridBhai to attach me with the song. This type of song makes prolific to music career. A consciousness can be spread through this song - it's my expectation."





Music director Farid Ahmed said, "The singers, who rendered the song 'Lorai' are obviously professional in their works. It is no doubt that both AnupamaMukti and ChampaBanik render song well and I regularly try to work with them. I give thanks to Anwar HossainMridha of Transcription service to show interest for the song which will be broadcasted on Betar soon."





Sharif Rajkumar, Rashed, SabbirZaman, PulackAdhikari, Homayra Bashir and PriyankaBiswas also lent their vocals with AnupamaMukti and ChampaBanik in the song Lorai. HirendranathMridha wrote lyrics of the song, Farid also said.





