Taposh, Munny test positive for coronavirus



Popular singer and Managing Director of Gaan Bangla TV, Kaushik Hossain Taposh and his wife Farzana Munny, Chairman of the TV channel, have tested positive for coronavirus.





Syed Nabil Ashraf, a consultant at Gaan Bangla TV, has confirmed the news to the media. According to him, the couple displayed mild symptoms of the virus and got tested in a lab. On June 16, the results came and the couple was diagnosed with coronavirus. Taposh and Munny are currently receiving medical treatment at home.





Taposh wrote on social media, "My wife and I have always been very optimistic people. We approach life's hurdles with positivity. So, we have unwavering faith in the kindness of the Almighty. He knows what is best for us and will save us."





Previously, Gaan Bangla family donated Tk 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund in order to bolster the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In cooperation with Dhaka North City Corporation, they assisted more than a thousand families amid the pandemic.In March, Gaan Bangla also revived its international platform Music for Peace. Musicians from all over the world took part to inspire viewers in quarantine, through their performances.

