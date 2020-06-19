Online exhibition 'One Minute Video Art' on Coronavirus



Artpro Art Initiative launched an online exhibition of 'One Minute Video Art (OMVA) 2020' during the lockdown in Dhaka, Bangladesh with 21 artists of 16 countries - Bangladesh, UK, Portugal, Belgium, Afghanistan, Chile, Italy, Brazil, Netherlands, USA, Thailand, Japan, Spain, Norway, India and South Korea. 'Borderless Lockdown' is the theme of one minute video art exhibition and curated by Sophia Moffa and Ashim Halder Sagor.





Basically main aim of the exhibition is to raise questions on how the lockdown is being perceived and how has Covid-19 affected life, not only for humans but for the whole planet. The pandemic has restricted people's freedoms and forced strict social distancing rules around the globe and has highlighted many issues that have long gone ignored.





Artist Sagor said that people and countries in the most precarious positions have been the first to suffer from these restrictions and ongoing socio-economic inequalities are at the heart of this issue. Nevertheless, the world is also in reverse, people are in lockdown, while many animals are venturing back into the spaces that were once theirs, pollution is at an all-time low and earth is taking a breath of fresh air.





"Within this moment of limbo for most, we have time to think, to understand and listen. What we ask is what have you discovered, what have you lost, missed or understood? Artists are renowned for their ability to work with what is available around them. With the help of technology, we are momentarily able to virtually escape this lockdown to venture into a seemingly borderless world. Art making practices of many artists have had to evolve in order to fit into this new normal.





This moment will remain as a historical record for our time as we all try to navigate this without a recent precedent. For this reason, it is vital to share these new forms of art making you have employed to remember, learn and understand," he also said.





