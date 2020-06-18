Govt grants for film increased to 7.5m



A maximum grant of Tk 60 lakhs was given by the Ministry of Information in the fiscal year 2018-19 for the production of full-length films.







This year the amount of grant money has been increased from 60 to 75 lakhs. The grant for short films has been fixed at Tk 10 lakhs. The Ministry of Information has published a policy in this regard on Monday. Detailed information has been given there.







It was informed there that 10 full-length films including a film based on the Liberation War will be given grants. Granted films must be released in at least 10 cinemas. This time, a maximum of Tk 10 lakhs will be given for each of the 10 short films, including a children's film, according to another policy. Some more conditions have been included in the policy to get the grant. The conditions include that the production of the film must be completed within 9 months of receiving the grant cheque. The language and content of the film should be gender sensitive.







The films should be shot in digital format. It has also been informed that an 11-member grant committee and an 7-member grant selection committee will be formed soon in the light of the new policy. The Ministry of Information will issue a notification calling for the story and screenplay of the film by August 31 every year.

