Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death shocked everyone when the actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai police. Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra tweeted earlier that Mumbai Police will look into the matter and investigate the angle of professional rivalry. Earlier director ShekharKapur had also revealed quite a few things about Sushant's condition.





