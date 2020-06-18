Excited to play Jahanara, says Kareena





Kareena in a recent interview said that she is all set to play a historical character in Karan Johar's magnum opus film 'Takht'. Revealing the character's identity, the actress also delved deeper into her story. "This is based on the Mughal Empire and I will don the character of Jahanara Begum. So, in Mughal history, Jahanara's character was the most important woman character of that time.







She was the main reason why everything would take place. Shah Jahan (Jahanara's father) took all the decisions after consulting Jahanara. It's one of the most important characters but we have to begin shooting. I am very excited to play that part," she said. While her character is steeped in reality, Kareena likes to add her own flavor to every role. "I believe in working hard for any character that is given to me.





I also try to reinvent things and I am able to do so because I believe in being self-confident. And with confidence, everyone will do well in whatever they like to achieve in life," opined the Heroine actress, who has done a variety of films both commercial and otherwise.





