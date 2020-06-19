Cardiff glory still fresh in Tigers memories

Bangladesh cricket team celebrating after beating powerhouse Australia in 2005 in Cardiff. -Collected



Australia are not known for losing too many games, even after the end of their golden era in cricket. In fact the Kangaroos will be overwhelming favourites if the two teams meet again.







Since their remarkable World Cup campaign in 2015, there has been no looking back for Team Tigers. And the way the fabulous five Mashrafe, Shakib, Mushfiq, Mahmudullah and Tamim has transformed Bangladesh cricket has been truly amazing. Even in its own backyard, Bangladesh have an exciting team, perhaps their best in recent years.







But this wasn't the case 15 years ago though, and no one really gave them a chance against Australia. Even Bangladesh was a side that had only won one Test that time and had lost nearly two thirds of its one-day internationals. The success Tigers have enjoyed in recent years was hardly imaginable then.





But on 18th June 2005, Bangladesh burst into celebrations with hundreds of revellers taking to the streets after their cricket team stunned favourite Australia in a one-day international, perhaps the biggest shock ever in cricket with a five-wicket victory over world champions Australia in Cardiff, England in NatWest tri-series. It was Tigers' first-ever victory against Australia Bangladesh were the lowest ranked nation in the International Cricket Council table and Australia were reigning world champions. EvenBangladesh suffered early setbacks in their England tour as the touring side were totally humiliated by hosts England in the two-match Test series. Even they were humbled in their first match against hosts England of the tri-series by 10 wickets.





But Tigers produced an amazing bounce back against Australia in their second match with historical win. That Cardiff in 2005, is remembered for a memorable innings in the history of Bangladesh cricket played by Mohammad Ashraful when a 20 year-old scored a magnificent 100 off 101 balls. In the process, he became only the second centurion in ODI cricket for Bangladesh while Aftab Ahmed and Mohammad Rafique held their nerve to score the winning runs.





The result was epic because the 2005 Australian side was by far the best in the world, and the team was going through a glorious period in their cricketing history, where they were close to unbeatable. On a dicey wicket, Bangladesh managed to restrict Australia to 249/5 in 50 overs - which was still a daunting score considering how weak a team Bangladesh were. Bangladesh openers Javed Omar and Nafees Iqbal attempted to live up to this reputation, scratching 17 runs off 7 overs before Nafees Iqbal was out. Soon, the score was 72/3 with 21 overs gone, and an expected Bangladesh defeat was on the cards.







The captain, Habibul Bashar steadied the ship with the eventual hero of the day, Mohammad Ashraful. Bashar was later dismissed through a run out. Ashraful, who made a golden duck in his last outing against England, holed out next ball after reaching three figures, caught in the deep off Jason Gillespie, with 23 still needed off the last three overs.





As the tension mounted, a brilliant six by Aftab off Gillespie from the first ball of the final over brought the scores level. And a scrambled single off the next delivery sealed a fairytale victory over the 2003 World Champions with four balls to spare. An incredible day for Bangladesh cricket and their fans!





The win was only Bangladesh's 10th win in 108 one-day internationals, although they beat India at home in January at the same year to show they should not be regarded as total write-offs. That had been their best win in one-day cricket since famously beating Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup - which led to them being awarded Test status a year later. But this win - against the World Cup winners represents the pinnacle of Bangladesh's achievements in one-day internationals.





Students of Dhaka University took out a victory parade in the campus on remarkable night while hundreds of city residents came out of their homes, waving the Bangladesh flag, chanting "bravo", dancing and singing.





The loss has plunged the Australian side into crisis, after successive defeats at Twenty20 to England and in a one-dayer to Somerset. Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has called it his "worst loss" as captain.





But If Bangladesh were to beat Australia today in an ODI, it wouldn't be considered an upset, as the 'ex-minnows' have become a force to reckon with in the modern game. With the current crop of players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman, who possess the talent to be regarded as one of the best in the world, Bangladesh are not taken lightly.





