Elite FIFA referees receive referring sports kits

BFF member and referees committee's chairman Iqbal Hossain distributing the referring sports kits at the BFF house on Thursday. -BFF



Thirteen FIFA enlisted referees of Bangladesh including five men's referees, seven assistant men's referees and one women's referees of this year received referring sports kits today, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release, report BSS.







BFF member and referees committee's chairman Iqbal Hossain distributed the referring sports kits at the BFF house on Thursday. BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag was also present on the occasion. The referring sports kits were send by FIFA for the elite referees of Bangladesh.

