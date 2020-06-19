World economy takes turn for worse due to pandemic





Novel coronavirus, that later turned into pandemic, came into being in Wuhan of China in late December 2019. The virus rapidly began to spread worldwide with transmission from man to man. The world was not prepared to fight against this virus at all. In the space of a few days, the world businesses were bound to close down their routine operations. The decision of shut down of businesses suddenly came following the rise in death tolls due to Covid-19.





Ultimately, worldwide economic growth pace has been halted in the twinkling of an eye. All kinds of businesses saw a sharp decline in revenue that impact on economic growth severely. It is important to note that Covid-19 pandemic crushed all dreams dreamt by business world prior to significant December -2019.







In the wake of the coronavirus, the move for expanding global business has come to a standstill since transports, carrying goods from one country to another, are not allowed to operate. International trade and trade facilitation are greatly affected by Covid-19. According to WTO (2020) estimation, world merchandise trade is set to fall by between 13-32 percent in 2020 and nearly all regions would suffer double-digit declines in trade volumes in 2020 with exports from north America and Asia hit hardest.





A closely related sector, global shipping activities are sharply affected with the cancellation of sailings and upended logistics and are causing immense harm to the trade facilitation as shipping is responsible for ninth-tenth of global trading activities. The global economy also could suffer a loss amounting to $5.8 - $8.8 trillion, equivalent to 6.4 to 9.7 percent of global GDP. The grim projection made by ADB recently. Alternatives avenues to survive ought to be discovered.







What should be noted that the aviation sector needs to take huge time to come back with ambitious revenue like before is that the sector had now been deprived of billion dollars revenue. Global Business Travel Association disclosed that the global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion in the face of coronavirus pandemic.







According to international Air Transport Association (IATA), Covid-19 crisis will see global airline passenger revenues drop by US$314 billion in 2020, a 55 percent decline compared to 2019, Airlines in Asia Pacific will see the largest revenue drop of US$ 113 billion in 2020 compared to 2019 (US$88 billion in 24 march estimate) and a 50 percent fall in passenger demand in 2020 compared to 2019 (-37 percent in 24 March estimate). The situation still now is deteriorating. Besides, in Asia-Pacific, 11.2 million jobs are at risk related to aviation industry- travel and tourism. As a result of coronavirus, the global business travel market is predicted to see a loss of 810.7 billion US dollars in revenue in 2020.







Some potential sectors have hit hard by Covid-19 are tourism and leisure, aviation and maritime, automotive, construction and real estate, and manufacturing (non-essential). Some are gainers or losers: education, oil and gas, agriculture, financial services. But, the sectors like medical supply and services, healthcare, food processing and retail, ICT, e-commerce are benefited much.





Business Insider Intelligence and E-marketer analysts (2020) forecast that the pandemic is set to have positive impact on telecoms and technology, digital media, payments and e-commerce, fintech , banking ( that rely on digital channel). Small businesses are already severely affected both in developed and developing countries. A very recent survey by NBER ( 2020) found that in even in USA 43 percent small business that employ 50 percent of American workers, were temporarily closed and employment fallen by 40 percent.







The stock market also falls in crisis moment, globally stock market is set face hurdle as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. According to Ozili and Thankom (2020), the outcome of ongoing crisis on financial markets was highlighted when global stock market lost USD 6 trillion in value over six days from 23 to 28 February ( SandP Dow jones indices) and between February 20 and March 19, the SandP 500 index fell by 28 percent, the FTSE 250 index fell by 41.3 percent and the Nikkei fell by 29 percent.





During Corona period, large international banks witnessed a dive in their share prices. Alongside equity market, corona situation is affecting currency exchange rates. Foreign exchange rates of a number of other developing and emerging countries have been hit hard. South African rand closed down 32 percent against the USD over the past three months while the Mexican peso was down 24 percent and the Brazilian real was 23 percent lower.





Currently, the world famous magnates are looking for business-friendly destinations aiming to invest. The businesses are being noticed to shift one place to another. As a result of covid-19, the famed business people are expressing optimism to run their business plants in Least-developed countries. Already, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) gave warnings that coronavirus could shrink global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by 5 percent to 15 percent.





It can be said that FDI is key index in economy to expand global business. Needless to say developing and least-developed countries have been benefited much from US-China trade war introduced by Trump administration recently. Japan and USA are now lifting their business plants from China, the world's second largest economy. So, a beautiful scenario might have been seen in the business world shortly due to presence of coronavirus.













The writer is an analyst of economic affairs. Email: [email protected] The people, living across the globe, are in worrisome situation. Lives and livelihoods are being affected by just-arrived deadly virus. Covid-19 came to world as a curse instead of blessing. World economy is going back in terms of GDP growth. The businesses face sudden supply and demand shock. Due to supply chain disruptions, the producers of all types are not getting orders to sell out as well as they are badly deprived of fair prices that are happening globally. Already impact of covid-19 on all arenas is being displayed slowly. If Covid-19 sustains longer period on earth, the global business must lose momentum to carry out regular operations in the days to come.

