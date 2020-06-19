Italy's 'Teddy' to continue support for BD RMG



Italian fashion company, Teddy Group, has committed to stay beside Bangladesh RMG units amid COVID-19 pandemic mentioning Dhaka as a trusted partner.





They made this pledge at a virtual meeting recently took place with the Bangladesh embassy in Rome, Italy, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday.





The company also informed that they did not have any cancellation or holding order for RMG units in Bangladesh at the moment. Moreover, they would be giving a large volume import order to Bangladesh at the end of this month, the company representative added. The Bangladesh mission appreciated Teddy for their responsible business conduct and thanked them for setting an ideal example for others. It also assured its readiness to extend any kind of support to the company.





Teddy Group, one of the top fashion industries in Italy with over 600 stores in 40 countries, imports more than 200 million US dollar apparel products from Bangladesh annually.





Bangladesh Embassy in Rome has taken an initiative to hold meetings with the top 10 Italian importers of apparel products from Bangladesh for the sake of continued business operation during the coronavirus pandemic and to strengthen long-term business partnership.

Leave Your Comments