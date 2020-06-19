Army Chief joins President Parade at BMA

Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed attended President Parade at Bangladesh Military Academy at Bhatiari in Chattogram on Thursday as chief guest. -Collected



President parade was held at Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Bhatiari in Chittagong on Thursday on the completion of 78th BMA Long Course and 53rd BMA Special Course. The officer cadets of both batches got their commission on this occasion.





Chief of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed attended the program as chief guest and took salutes. Later on he distributed prizes among the outstanding cadets.





255 officer cadets got commission at the program. There are 231 male officers while 24 female officers. These officers are expected to play vital roles in spearheading Bangladesh Army's "Operation Covid Shield".





Officer cadet Tamim Ahmed was selected as the best cadet and he was awarded "Sword of Honour". Cadet Masruf Hasan Naim achieved Army Chief Gold Medal.







Afterwards the cadets took oaths and parents adorned them with ranks and badges. Higher military and civil officials were present on the occasion and watched the parade.

