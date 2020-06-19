RU teacher held for derogatory facebook post against Nasim



Police arrested a teacher of Rajshahi University (RU) on charge of making derogatory remarks about late Awami League leader Muhammad Nasim in a Facebook post early Thursday.





The arrestee is- Kazi Zahidur Rahman, an assistant professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the university, reports UNB.







Police arrested Zahidur from his residence at RU campus at around 2:00am in a case filed under the Digital security act, said Md Asaduzzaman, assistant sub-inspector of Motihar police station of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

