Harassing journalists, stopping ads by BAB jeopardize press freedom



Ten journalists have been summoned following the publication of a news with allegations about a police officer. Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) has expressed concern over the matter.





DUJ President Quddus Afrad and General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Topu have said that such actions contradict with the norms of freedom of press. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued a letter a few days ago asking ten journalists to appear before an inquiry committee to accord their statements about the allegations published about a police officer.





DUJ leaders have said that interrogating journalists about their reports puts journalists under pressure. It also hinders journalists from working independently. Harassing journalists jeopardizes freedom of press, DUJ leaders further stated.





They condemned the decision of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) to stop advertisements in print and electronic media. The decision will hamper freedom of speech and expansion of mass media, the DUJ leaders added.







