10% interest rebate for good borrowers scrapped



Bangladesh Bank has scrapped its decision to give interest rebates on loans to "good" borrowers with no record of defaults.





The move, announced on Thursday, has drawn criticism as the central bank has continued to extend privileges to defaulters. Three days ago, the central bank had issued another notice, following which no borrower will be marked as defaulter if they do not pay instalments until September amid the coronavirus crisis.





"This is the reason behind the sad state of the banking sector," said Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, former deputy governor of the central bank, criticising the central bank's move. Bangladesh Bank had announced the incentives for 'good' borrowers in May last year on top of affording loan defaulters the opportunity to repay.





Those who were unable to pay but can "adequately justify" their situation will be allowed to pay off the loans with a 2 percent down payment on the loan amount and 9 percent interest over 10 years, according to the previous announcement.





The central bank had also asked the banks to give "good" borrowers a 10 percent rebate on the total interests on loans.





On Thursday, Bangladesh Bank said it had given the rebate as the interest rates were too high, but it is no longer required after the rates are cut to single digits.







The central bank said in a notice that the "good" borrowers would get the rebate until Sept 30 last year.





It asked the banks to continue identifying the "good" borrowers, give them certificates and include success stories of top 10 "good" borrowers in annual reports









