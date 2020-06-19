ACC seeks income tax details of MP Shahid, family



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought income tax documents of Mohammad Shahid Islam, MP of Laxmipur-2 constituency (independent), his family and his sister-in-law from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).





ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said deputy director of ACC Mohammad Salauddin sought the documents from NBR in connection with the MP's alleged involvement in money laundering and accumulating illegal wealth, reports UNB.







Besides, it also served a notice to the Election Commission to get the electoral affidavit of MP Shahid and his wife Selina Islam.





"The ACC investigation against MP Shahid and his family is going on and the organization will issue letters to different organizations seeking information about the MP which is a routine work. As far as I know, restriction has been imposed on MP Shahid's family over going outside the country," the ACC official said.





The ACC earlier requested the Special Branch of Police seeking restriction on MP Shahid and his family's foreign travel.





Earlier, on June 9, the ACC served notices to MP Shahid Islam, and his family members, seeking their wealth statements.





ACC Assistant Director M Salahuddin served the notices to Shahid, his wife lawmaker Selina Islam, their daughter Kazi Wafa Islam and Selina's sister Jemin Akter.





They were asked to submit their copies of passports, National Identity Cards, TINs and income tax returns within 15 days.





Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait "detained" Shahid Islam, Managing Director and CEO of a company there on June 6.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said they are trying to know the actual facts behind the reported "detention or arrest" of the Bangladeshi parliamentarian, terming such incident "regrettable and shameful".







