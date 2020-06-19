Navy needs to be boosted further: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday commissioned a ship of Bangladesh Navy "BNS Sangram" at BNS Issa Khan Naval Base in Chattogram from her official residence Ganabhaban through a video conference. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said, Bangladesh Navy needs to be further strengthened with modern technology based knowledge to protect the country's vast sea area and its resources. Bangladesh doesn't prefer war rather want peace.





"We have a huge sea area-we need to boost our naval force further to defend the sea areas and its resources," she said while commissioning a ship of Bangladesh Navy "BNS Sangram" from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday through a video conference.





The premier simultaneously said that her government has attached priority on protecting the sea areas and utilizing its huge resources in Bangladesh's economy and added that, "It is true that we want peace but at the same time we have to remain well prepared to face any attack.''





So, we want to build modern technology based organizations to deal with the modern age. We have been relentlessly working to build our army, navy and air forces to be equipped with modern knowledge."





The premier also said her government has formulated a plan called "Forces Goal 2030" in light with the "Defence Policy" adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 and started faster implementation accordingly to make the armed forces time worthy.







"We have already purchased many modern equipment including frigate and ships for Bangladesh Navy. I first handed over the Khulna Shipyard to the navy. I also handed over two dry docks of Narayanganj and Chattogram to the navy," she added.





Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh Navy has been transformed into a full-fledged three-dimensional force with inclusion two submarines.







She hoped that the navy personnel would discharge their duties to protect the country's sea areas with utmost sincerity.





The prime minister said that Bangladesh has achieved its rights in its vast sea areas after winning legal battles in the International Court against its two neighbors India and Myanmar with maintaining friendly relations with them.





She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman first taken the initiative of establishing legal rights of Bangladesh in its sea areas soon after the independence of the country, but the 1975 post governments did nothing to this end.





After assuming office in 1996 after 21 years, the Awami League government collected necessary data and information regarding the matter and took legal measures after coming to power for second time, she continued.





Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury formally handed over the 'commissioning forman' of the ship to Captain Arifur Rahman on behalf of the prime minister at BNS Issa Khan Naval Base, Chattogram.





The BNS Sangram will leave Bangladesh for Lebanon on June 19 (Friday) to take part in the peacekeeping mission.







