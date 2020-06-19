Number of infections crosses 100,000 in BD

With the increase in Covid-19 infections, law enforcement agencies remain alert to ensure that all wear masks or cover their faces so that the bug cannot spread. The snap was taken from capital's Polashi area on Thursday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The aggressive novel coronavirus has infected 3,803 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 102,292. In addition, it has killed 38 more individuals too taking the total to 1,343. In terms of infections, Bangladesh is now 17th among the virus-hit countries.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the updates at the regular health bulletin in the capital on Thursday.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of DGHS addressed the briefing, as she has been doing of late, and said, ''As many as 16,259 samples were tested throughout the country. Of them, 3803 were found to be Covid-19 positive.''





Of the fresh 38 deaths, 31 were male and seven were female she said adding that fourteen patients died in Dhaka division, 18 in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, two in Khulna, one in Barishal, one in Mymensingh and another died in Rangpur division.



As per age categories, one was below 10 years, two were aged between 21 and 30 years, five between 31 and 40, three between 41 and 50, six between 51 and 60, 14 between 61 and 70, five between 71 and 80 and two more were aged between 81 and 90 years, the DGHS official said.





Professor Nasima Sultana went on to add, ''A total of 1,975 more patients have made recoveries in the last 24 hours totaling the number to 40,164. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 39.26 percent and the mortality rate is 1.31percent.''



Meahwhile, Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said, said, coronavirus situation in Bangladesh will not go away in two or three months, rather it is likely to stay for two to three years.



At the regular health bulletin on Covid-19 in the capital on Thursday he also said, ''Even if the infection rate comes down, it will take almost two to three years or even more than that for this to be under control.''



The DG himself had been infected with coronavirus and joined work after recovering only a few days ago.



The deadly Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18.



The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 452,800 people across the globe. It has infected more than 8,499,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.



The US is the worst-hit country with at least 120,100 deaths and more than 2,245,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 965,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 46,800 deaths. Russia has counted at least 561,000 cases to date and 7,600 deaths. India has counted at least 372,000 infections and 12,300 deaths.



The UK has counted at last 42,200 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 34,500 casualties. France has lost at least 29,500 people followed by Spain with at least 27,100 casualties. Belgium has so far reported more than 9,600 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 8,900 deaths while Iran has counted at least 9,200 casualties.



Canada has lost at least 8,200 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,000 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 deaths. Pakistan has so far reported at least 3,000 deaths and more than 160,000 infections. Sri Lanka has recorded only 11 deaths and 1,926 infections.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.







Leave Your Comments