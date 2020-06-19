7 unions go under lockdown in Keraniganj





As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Keraniganj continues to rise, the local administration has enforced a lockdown in seven unions of the upazila from Friday after declaring the areas as red zone.

The nine unions are Jinjira, Shubhaddya, Aganagar, Shakta, Kalindi, Konda and Rohitpur in the upazila.

Besides, the local administration has marked Kalatia, Basta and Taranagar unions as ‘yellow zone’ while Hazratpur and Teghuria union parishads under ‘green zones.’

Keraniganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Amit Debnath, said general holidays have been declared till June 30 in the red zone areas.

The army personnel were seen urging people to abide by the directives of the local administration through loud speakers in the morning while police set up check-posts in Babubazar Bridge and Postogola Bridge areas for monitoring people’s movement strictly.

The chairmen of the seven union parishads have been asked to provide all-out support to the residents, said the UNO.

A total of 784 Covid-19 patients have been detected from the upazila till Thursday with the detection of 34 new cases in the span of 24 hours . Besides, 21 people have died from the highly contagious disease.

