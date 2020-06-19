Coronavirus: Global death toll rises to 453, 268









The global death toll from coronavirus stood at 453,268 as of Friday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has gone up to 8,463,533.

According to JHU data, Brazil and Russia have come up to the second and the third positions after the US with 978,142 and 560,321 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Meanwhile, India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 366,946 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 12,237deaths.





Brazil counted the second highest deaths after the US as it reported 47,748 deaths from the virus till the date.





Rebeca Jimenez, 75, sits on a sofa in her home as journalists record health workers preparing to test her for COVID-19, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 118,421 patients and about 2,189,128 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 30,974 deaths till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 42,373, followed by Italy with 34,514, France 29,606 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh coronavirus situation

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





Bangladesh on Thursday went past Canada in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases to become the 17th worst-affected country in the world with 102,292 infections.





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh crossed the 100,000-mark on Thursday after the health authorities announced detection of 3,803 new cases in the last 24 hours.













Bangladesh’s total cases rose to 102,292.





Besides, 38 more patients died from the virus infection during the same period , raising the death toll to 1,343.





Government takes new steps

In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and improve the situation, the government has issued some directives imposing restrictions on the movement of people.

The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.





According to the directives, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under ‘red’ zone will be under general holidays and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.





The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.

No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8pm till 6am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, work place, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).

People will have to maintain health issues when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action.

