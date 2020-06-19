Mobile phone subscribers reach 162.920 million in April: BTRC









The number of mobile subscribers reached 162.920 million at the end of April, according to the data prepared by Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Of the total subscriber, Grameenphone Limited has 74.361 subscribers, Robi Axita Limited has 48.843, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited has 34.876 and Teletalk Bangaldesh Limited has 4,840 subscribers.

Subscriber means the biometric verified subscription who have any activity at least once in the preceding 90 days, said a press release of BTRC issued on Friday.

Besides, the number of total internet users has reached 101.18 million at the end of April.

Of the internet subscribers, 93.101 are internet users; 0.002 are WiMAX users and 8.084 are using ISP+PSTN.

Internet subscriber means subscribers/subcriptions who have accessed the internet at least once in the preceding 90 days.

Fixed internet subscriptions number (ISP and PSTN) is updated till March 2020. Due to the high number of ISP operators and very low monthly churn of fixed internet subscriptions. ISP and PSTN internet subscriber information is being updated on a quarterly basis and the next updated figure will be available after 2020, it said.

Leave Your Comments