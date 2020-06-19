Probe the allegation not the news-source: TIB to police

















Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Dr Iftekharuzzaman has said, if the allegation of corruptions raised by DMP commissioner Shafuqul Islam against an officer of his department is proved, measures should be taken against the man in question instead of interrogating journalists who published the news. He made the comment in a statement on Thursday.

DMP commissioner Shafuqul Islam has recently raised an allegation of corruptions against an officer of his department and submitted a letter to the higher authorities seeking his transfer.





Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, ‘‘The authorities should investigate into the allegation of corruptions instead of finding out the source of the news.’’





‘‘It’s a common phenomenon that journalists will not disclose their sources of information. If a journalist is interrogated over the sources of the information, none will dare talking about irregularities in future. Such steps will hamper freedom of mass media,’’ he said.

The TIB executive director went on to add, ‘‘We are frightened as journalists are being put under pressure over the issue. Such measures go against interests of the people. It’s a threat to press freedom.’’





He called upon the Anti Corruption Commission to look into the matter raised by the DMP commissioner against another official of his department.

