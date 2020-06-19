Sahara Khatun’s health condition worsens, taken to ICU









Former Home Minister and Awami League presidium member Advocate Sahara Khatun has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital following deterioration of her condition.

Advocate Anisur Rahman, personal secretary to the ex-minister, confirmed UNB on Friday.

Sahara Khatun was admitted to the hospital on June 2 with fever and some old age complications. She was shifted to the ICU of the hospital as her health condition worsened, Anisur said.

Advocate Sahara Khatun elected MP thrice from Dhaka-18 constituency.

