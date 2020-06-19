Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani test positive for Covid-19









Veteran journalist and cultural activist Kamal Lohani tested positive for coronavirus.

Sagar Lohani, son of Kamal Lohani, shared the information through a post on his Facebook profile on Friday.









Kamal Lohani was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2015 and he served as the Director General of Shilpakala Academy from April 2009 until April 2011.

The health authorities of the country has so far reported 102,292 coronavirus cases with the detection of 3,803 new cases in the span of 24 hours on Thursday. Besides, 38 more patients died during the same period, raising the death toll to 1,343.

