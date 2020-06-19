2 Islami bank officials test positive for coronavirus in Satkhira









Two officials of Islami Bank tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 87.

Satkhira Civil Surgeon, said Dr Joyonto Sarkar, said Asadul Islam, 45, principal officer of Khulna Daulatpur branch Islami Bank and a resident of Kalaroa upazila and Shahin Hossain, 35, proncipal officer of Islami Bank Khulna Zonal office and a resident of Kaliganj upazila, were found infected with the virus.

Already, local administration have put the houses of the two bank officials under lockdown and red flags were also hoisted atop their houses.

A total of 87 people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district till Thursday.

