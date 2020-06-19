Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 45 more die, New cases 3,243









Bangladesh on Friday recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,388.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 105,535 to as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,243 new cases across the country during the same period.









Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 61coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,045 samples, Dr Nasima added.

Besides, 2,781 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 42,945 people have recovered from the disease.









Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Global situation





The global death toll from coronavirus stood at 453,268 as of Friday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has gone up to 8,463,533.

According to JHU data, Brazil and Russia have come up to the second and the third positions after the US with 978,142 and 560,321 confirmed cases as of Friday.









Meanwhile, India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 366,946 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 12,237 deaths.

Brazil counted the second highest deaths after the US as it reported 47,748 deaths from the virus till the date.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





