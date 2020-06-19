﻿ZTE donates 25000 masks and 500 medical goggles to CMSD

Leave Your Comments

ZTE Corporation has donated 25000 masks and 500 medical goggles to the Central Medical Stores Depot (CSMD) to help fight against COVID-19.ZTE Corporation is a major international provider of telecommunications enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet. They are currently working to expand 4G/5G coverage across the globe.Managing Director of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) Dr. Md. Rafiqul Matin, Secretary of Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications Division Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman, Director of Central Medical Stores Depot and Additional secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, and CEO of ZTE Bangladesh Vincent Liu along with his team were present there during the time of donations.ZTE Bangladesh stated that "This aid will support to provide mask in a number of hospitals medical staff who are at the forefront in the 'war' against the Coronavirus outbreak and help them to screen efficiently."During the outbreak of Coronavirus in 2020, ZTE has been actively practicing social responsibility. By means of its global business networks and resources, ZTE Foundation has donated face masks, nucleic acid testing equipment, and other materials, proactively responding to the actual requirements of hospitals to assist the front line against coronavirus.CEO of ZTE Bangladesh, Vincent Liu said "As a local company for more than 20 years, ZTE Bangladesh wants to help fight the epidemic in Bangladesh by donating 25000 masks and 500 medical goggles to CMSD for treating COVID-19 patients."Central Medical Stores Depot, Director and Additional secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman received ZTE donations and expressed his satisfaction. He also thank ZTE for strengthening Bangladesh in dealing with COVID-19.