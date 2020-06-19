Mobile phone users hit 162.920mn in April: BTRC



The number of mobile subscribers in Bangladesh reached 162.920 million at the end of April, according to data provided by the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC).







Of the total subscribers, Grameenphone Limited has 74.361 while Robi Axita Limited 48.843, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited 34.876 and Teletalk Bangaldesh Limited 4,840.







Subscriber means the biometric verified subscription who have any activity at least once in the preceding 90 days, said a press release of BTRC issued on Friday, reports UNB.







Besides, the number of total internet users reached 101.18 million at the end of April.







Of the internet subscribers, 93.101 are internet users while 0.002 WiMAXusers and 8.084 are using ISP+PSTN. Internet subscriber means subscribers/subcriptions who have accessed the internet at least once in the preceding 90 days.







The fixed internet subscriptions number (ISP and PSTN) is updated till March 2020. Due to the high number of ISP operators and very low monthly churn of fixed internet subscriptions, ISP and PSTN internet subscriber information is updated on a quarterly basis and the next updated figure will be available after 2020, it said.





