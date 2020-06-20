BAF aircraft brings medical aid from South Korea

An aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) landed in Dhaka with medical aid from South Korea on Thursday night. -AA



"The medical aids were provided to Bangladesh by some non-governmental organisations in South Korea which was initiated by Defence Adviser Air Commodore Kazi Shafiqul Hasan of Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea," said an ISPR media release on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.







The C-130Jaircraft, carrying 15 aircrews, led by Air Commodore Syed Sayeedur Rahman of BAF, departed Air Force Base Bangabandhu, Dhaka for South Korea on Wednesday morning to bring healthcare aids.







In compliance with the policies published by the Government of Bangladesh, Armed Forces is conducting various activities under the direction of Prime Minister to prevent coronavirus.







Medical aids- face mask, negative pressure machine, detection kit and personal protective equipment (PPE) were brought under 'In Aid to Civil Power' by Armed Forces Division to prevent coronavirus.







For the outstanding efforts of South Korean Government in combating coronavirus and their sincere support to various countries of the world including Bangladesh is a sign of friendship, the ISPR media release said. It will play an important role for strengthening the existing friendly relationship between South Korea and Bangladesh, it said.







Bangladesh has so far reported 105,537 coronavirus cases and 1,388 deaths.







Health authorities on Friday reported 3,243 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours until Friday morning and 45 deaths during this time.



