GNB hands over five sample collection booths to DGHS

Ananda Kumar Das, director, program support department, GNB, handed over five sample collection booths to Prof Dr Sanya Tahmina Jhora, Additional Director of Planning and Development, DGHS, in Mohakhali, said a press release.





GNB director said they are proud to take part with DGHS in its nationwide activities in controlling coronavirus infection.





He thanked Dr Md Rizwanul Karim Shamim, joint member secretary, Combined COVID-19 Control Room, DGHS for giving the opportunity to GNB to take part in the national crisis.





On behalf of GNB, Ms Razia Sultana, manager, education & health team; Dr Arif Mahmud Likhon, health consultant; and Dr Kashfi Pandit, manager public health also attended the program.





The five sample collection booths will be installed in Bhairab of Kishoreganj, Mymensingh and in the capital, GNB said.

Bangladesh has so far reported 102,292 coronavirus cases and 1,343 deaths.





