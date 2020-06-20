We should plan for the second wave of coronavirus surge





Bangladesh is now struggling with the first phase of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, many countries from Europe and countries from Asia like Iran and South Korea did manage the first phase of the Covid-19 outbreak, and now there is a second wave of a surge in Corona patients. Even different Chinese cities are putting lockdown in place because there has been a reported number of new cases of Covid-19 infections. In a situation like this around the world, what is it that our government is doing?







At the end of May 2020, Bangladesh has opened up its offices and business on a limited scale. Since then, the number of new infections and death due to the virus is on the rise. The government did establish the National Technical Advisory Committee on the spread of Covid-19 on 19 April 2020, comprising with experts in the respective fields to make recommendations to the government. However, several members of the committee have allegedly commented on the media that the government didn't comply with the recommendations of the committee.







Even the high-powered ministers have agreed that they didn't consider the recommendations when they have uplifted the ban on outdoor activities. Furthermore, we have seen some unusual and uncoordinated decisions regarding the upliftment of the lockdown from government sides. As soon as the government uplifted the lockdown, the number of new infections and Covid-19 deaths has increased, and it is going up so far, and we don't know how far the country to reach the pick of the surge?







An independent study has shown that until 24 April 2020, more than 703 people in Bangladesh have died with Covid-19 like symptoms. However, at the same time, according to the official record, only 152 people were recorded who have died with confirmed Covid-19 infection. During that time, the number of tests for Covid-19 was minimal. And the whole country was under lockdown, so there was less spread of the virus. However, after May 2020 government opened up and at the same time, they have increased the number of labs doing the test for the virus, including the number of tests.







Currently, many countries around the world are experiencing the second wave of the Coronavirus spread. And those countries are locking down themselves to stop the spread of the virus. And the experts have claimed that the number of infections will go up and down until there is a vaccine for Covid-19. Nonetheless, the economy of the developed countries has collapsed, and the developing countries are struggling to survive.







In a situation like this Bangladesh government has continued the lockdown for two months in a row. Since more than 70 percent of the labor force is involved in the informal economy, keeping lockdown for an unlimited amount of time is not easy. The informal sectors of the economy remain beyond the reach of the government subsidy and remuneration packages. Considering all the factors, the government was bound to open up the country just to make sure everybody can earn a livelihood.







And now, the spread of the virus is swift, and every day, on an average of more than forty people are dying with confirmed Covid-19, and the deaths with symptoms are still unrecorded. Nonetheless, the government cannot go for lockdown again, considering the present economic condition and for the livelihood of the workers in the informal sector. Nevertheless, we have noticed an immense lack of planning in government activities and measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.







Now, the experts are suspecting that the surge in coronavirus cases is yet to reach the pick in Bangladesh. It means once it will reach pick and then there will be a smaller number of Covid-19 patients (it will go down), and then again, there is a possibility of a second surge in the virus spread. Is the government considering these options? Because First of all, there was massive mismanagement in the distribution of the relief goods for the poor and who have lost their income due to the crisis.







Then later, the government has uplifted the lockdown without considering the recommendations of the national committee for Covid-19. Now the infection of the Covid-19 patients is on the rise. Now the government has identified the high risk and low-risk areas in different cities around the country. And they are putting those areas under lockdown. However, according to the media reports, we have seen people are not really complying with the partial lockdown in the specific areas.







This is why the government needs to come up with a long-term plan for the Covid-19 crisis. Because no short-term plan didn't work, and it won't work again. While making the plan, it should be considered that people's life is at stake, and if the plan doesn't work properly, more people will die. This is why it is crucial for the government to consider every possible option to make a new long-term plan for the pandemic.







First of all, it is essential to bring back the hierarchy in the hospital administration. We see everyday people are running from one hospital to another to admit the patients in the hospitals. But still, not a lot of hospitals are admitting new patients even though they don't have symptoms of Covid-19. We have seen government officials are concerned about the issue also the health ministers have threatened the hospital authorities to revoke their license if they don't admit the patients, but the change in the situation is yet to come.







Next, awareness buildup is a must for the general population. Because due to the help of social media wrong and misleading information is everywhere. Experts are calling it a 'infodemic.' Without proper awareness, people will not be aware of the consequences for them and their family members or neighbors. Then the government should come up with appropriate economic compensation for the working class.







Because they got the big blow by the pandemic, and without compensating the middle-income working class who are working in the informal sector, it will be tough to manage the aftereffects of the pandemic. Last but not least, our migrant works have started to come back, and yet there is no adequate planning in the scene by the government. In this case, the government should negotiate with the employing countries and compensate those workers and work with the employing countries for keeping them in the job in those countries.







Most of the countries have failed to predict the future of the Covid-19 crisis around the world, and they have been unable to manage the situation in those countries. Bangladesh is no exception in this case. However, there are many things our government could have done differently. Nonetheless, as we can see, there is a lot more to come in this pandemic. Now, this is important for the government to come up with a long-term plan so that we can save more lives.













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: (We acknowledge different sources with gratitude)The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments