Film stars to take pay cuts to help industry



The Film industry of Bangladesh is going through an immense financial crisis, just like any other industry, due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Most cinema halls have been closed for the last three months. Shootings were on hold for over two months.







Finally, the film industry resumed work from June 5. However, many celebrities are afraid to come on sets. No new film has been announced as of yet.







Many actors are taking different initiatives to revive the film industry. In order to find a solution and tackle the financial loss amid the Covid-19 crisis, film actors decided to take pay cuts. Film actors have also called on producers to keep making films, even on a limited scale and on a limited budget. Superstar Shakib Khan was the first actor to announce accepting a pay cut to help the film industry deal with losses.







The actor informed the media that he is willing to take one third of his usual remuneration. Shakib Khan used to take Tk60 lakh for each film, and in the current situation the actor will sign up for movies at Tk20 lakh. Many actors are following his footsteps. Popular actor MahiyaMahi informed The Business Standard that she would accept a pay cut.





However, she hasn't disclosed the amount. Before, she used to get Tk8 to 10lakh as remuneration per film.







Actor BappyChowdhury also wants to help the industry in various ways. Besides taking a pay cut, the actor wants help with other expenses, including costumes. The list of actors who are willing take pay cuts includes Misa Sawdagar, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Nusraat Faria Mazhar, Puja Cherry Roy, Zayed Khan, among others. Producers have appreciated the actors' decisions. One of the producers who did not want to reveal his name said,"Not just actors' pay, we need help in many ways to tackle this crisis. Otherwise it would be near to impossible to recover the losses."





Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Film Producers' Association claimed the industry faced a financial loss of Tk300 crore as shootings were halted due to the ongoing pandemic. The film producers also believe the industry should focus on making new films to overcome the crisis.









