Abul Hayat busy with 'Robi'rPoth'



Ekushey Award winner noted actor, director and playwright Abul Hayat yet not return to acting due to lockdown. Many directors communicated with him to give them script of play but Abul Hayat refused them cordially. Due to present corona situation he will not start work right now. While talking in this regard Abul Hayat said, "Now present corona situation is not good. At first, I will survive then will take part in shooting.





I have to think about members of my family. I am not outside home this month. I don't know what will be happened in July." "I have sat down with my autobiography during this time. I am writing again my autobiography. Title of my autobiography is Robi'rPoth as my nickname is Robi. In future, I can change the title. Besides writing own autobiography, I am also listening music and watching movies and plays. I am taking part with gossip with my wife and grandchildren. By this way I am passing times. In fact, I am really enjoying the time. In life, I could not get this time. Somehow, I am enjoying this," he also said. Abul Hayat is a noted actor in the country.







He is a successful actor in the role of father by whom many persons find their fathers from him to watch on the screen. He was born in Murshidabad, West Bengal in India. After 56 years, he along with his wife visited his birthland in 2012. He enjoyed that time to meet his cousins and only alive paternal aunty. "Theatre is the basic ground for any actor. I believe any actor can establish him/herself in any place regarding acting after working the theatre. It is an ideal place for an actor. Now many actors are working without having any experience in theatre play. They may be leant acting by born," Abul Hayat also said.





