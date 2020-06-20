Siam writes two film stories



After starring so many plays, Siam Ahmed debated in the film industry in 2018 with starring 'PoraMon 2' and came in limelight. Then the hero starred in more films. But this time Siam is engaged in a different thing during coronavirus holidays. He is writing film story this time.





It is learned that Siam wrote two film stories. Apart from being a hero, this time he will also be found as a storyteller and screenwriter.





In this regard, Siam said, "When we shoot, we talk a lot about the character and the story with everyone in the team. When we go to work on different stories, some stories come to our mind from time to time which are not actually noted down. But this time when I got a long time to stay at home, I tried to use those."





"While reading books of different stories, I have tried to come up with a beautiful story by thinking of the concepts that came to my mind at different times. I have finished writing the story of two films," Siam added.





Siam Ahmed's movie 'Shaan' is awaiting release. Besides, his shooting of 'Operation Sundarbans', 'BishwaSundari', 'Swapnabaji', 'Ittefaq' and 'Adventure of Sundarbans' are also pending. However, many return to shooting, but Siam wants to stay at home until the situation in the country is normal.

