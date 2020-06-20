Mamo passes the test!



Lux star Zakia Bari mamo won the crown of best beauty in 2008 overcoming many obstacles and competing against many people. From then on she started acting in regular drama telefilms. The actress has had success in dramas as well as films. After 14 long years of her career, Mamo has finally passed the acting test. At noon, on June 17, Mamo released a new information. She said, "After 14 years of acting career, I took the exam as an actress. Still, I was afraid, what if I don't pass! I took the test last March, before the coronavirus outbreak.





And I got the result in this lockdown, last Tuesday. Passed! It is good news during these sad times. The test was at Bangladesh Television. Everyone has to take part in an examination or audition to be a listed artist of this major state broadcaster. If one passes, they will get recognition of an artiste. Opportunities are also available for them to act in dramas produced by BTV. As part of that, Mamo took the test in front of three talented actors at BTV.







Among them were Masud Ali Khan, Khairul Anam Sobuj and Shahiduzzaman Selim. BTV officials were also present. Zakia Bari Mamo said, "It is actually a very different feeling. And no matter what I do, I feel very happy to have passed this test. It seems that as an actress, I have to real recognition so far because now I am an artiste listed in the government register. So far, there was no state official evidence."

