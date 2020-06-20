Janhvi's continuity problem





JanhviKapoor seems to have come to terms with the fact that she will be the first star to get two back-to-back OTT releases. Her films 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which is going to be shown on Netflix soon, and her other film 'Roohi Afzana' co-starring Rajkummar Rao, are now going to get a premiere on Disney Hotstar, the details of which will be announced next month.







The actress is not really perturbed about her films releasing in the theatres or on a digital platform, but she is worried about the continuity factor for the audience.







"Stree was the first in the series of these horror comedies. The audience has seen the film in the theatres. Obviously now a few people have caught up with the film on OTT as well. But if 'RoohiAfzana' comes only on digital and not in the theatres, there may be a problem for the theatre-going audiences to understand the third part Munja, which has Rao in the lead again.

Leave Your Comments