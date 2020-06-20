'Janmobhumi' on Rohingyas releases online





Bengal Media's film 'Janmobhumi' telling the tale of Rohingya refugees has been released on online platform RTV Plus. The film, produced by director Prasun Rahman, was released on December 14, 2018. According to a press release, viewers can enjoy the film by subscribing to RTV Plus. The film stars Rawnak Hasan, Saira Akhter Jahan, Sangeeta Chowdhury, Ankan Chakma, Joynal Jack, Pamela Kechar, Nasir Uddin and many others. The story of the movie is about the Rohingya refugees in Kutupalong, Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh who have been deported from Rakhine State of Myanmar. Earlier, it was screened at the Milan Film Festival, Dhaka International Film Festival and Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, Toronto International Film Festival of South Asia, Rainbow Film Festival and gained much acclaim.





Leave Your Comments