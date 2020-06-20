Ex-cricketer Ramchand Goala no more

Ramchand Goala



Former Bangladeshi cricketer Ramchand Goala passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Mymensingh. He was 79.





"A prominent and popular player in the domestic circuit, especially of the Dhaka club cricket scene, Goala breathed his last at his home in Mymensingh this morning at the age of 79. The BCB extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Ramchand Goala," said a press release of Bangladesh Cricket Board.





"Ramchand Goala received his first National Team call up when he was past 40 and he was playing at club level until 53 years of age. He is a unique example of mental and physical fitness, passion for the game and most importantly self-discipline. These are traits the cricketers of today should aspire to emulate," chairman of BCB media and communication committee, Jalal Younus, was quoted in the release.





The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) also condoled the death of Ramchand Goala. They stated the former left-arm spinner was very popular among the cricketers during his cricketing days He was best known for his 15-year-long stint for Abahani Limited during his cricketing days.





Goala, a left-arm spinner, passed the biggest part of his life in Mymensingh. It is believed that due to his reluctance to come to out from Mymensingh, cost him his career.











