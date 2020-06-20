Paul Stirling appointed Ireland vice-captain



Cricket Ireland have announced 29-year-old opening batsman Paul Stirling as their new vice-captain, a decision over which captain Andrew Balbirnie said he had no hesitation.





Stirling is an Irish stalwart, having made his debut for the national side back in March 2008 in an ICC Inter-Continental Cup match against Afghanistan. He has gone on to play 117 ODIs and 78 T20Is, as well as having played in all three of Ireland's Tests to date.





Balbirnie, who was appointed as captain of the side in November 2019 after William Porterfield vacated the role, explained why he felt Stirling was the perfect man to be his deputy.





"I've known Paul since I was about 12 years old when we first played against each other in inter-provincial cricket - we've grown up together in our careers as such," the captain said in a press statement.







"We both went to Middlesex at the same time and lived together over in London, so he's someone I consider a very close mate but also a very valuable person to have in our side from a knowledge point of view. So I didn't really hesitate when I was thinking about who could be my vice-captain - he stuck out to me straight away."



--- ICC





