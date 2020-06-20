Huawei launches Ascend Partner Program in Asia Pacific



Global leading ICT provider Huawei launched its Asia Pacific Partner Ascend Program in a virtual summit on Thursday.







"Ascend Partner Program has been launched to build an innovative and sustainable AI ecosystem that enables digitalization and intelligent transformation in the region," said a press release. Government officials, business leaders, industry experts, and academic scholars attended the summit with the theme "Ascend to Pervasive Intelligence." The APAC Ascend Partner Program consists of three sub-programs of Independent Software Vendor AI Collaboration, Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) AI Talent Cultivation, and Government AI Industry Development.





Huawei and its partners will support Asia Pacific countries with their strength in AI development, knowledge transfer, go-to-market, and strategic resources through the programmes. "In the new AI era, a strategic partnership between the National University of Singapore and Huawei in research and talent development will make a great impact on society," said Huang Zhiyong, Deputy Director at the National University of Singapore's Business Analytics Centre.







"Indonesia National AI strategy empowered by BPPT, is the most important milestone toward Innovation-driven nation, the golden vision of Indonesia 2045." said Dr Ir Hammam Riza, M.Sc, head of Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT).

