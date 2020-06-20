Published:  01:46 AM, 20 June 2020

Khandaker Mosharraf infected with COVID-19

Former local government minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

His entire family went through COVID-19 tests but only his sample came out positive, his son-in-law Habibe Millat, a member of parliament, said. "He [Mosharraf] has no symptoms of the disease though," Millat said, reports bdnews24.com. Mosharraf, an MP from the Faridpur-3 seat, went into home quarantine. A presidium member of the ruling Awami League, Mosharraf was in the cabinet for two consecutive terms since 2009.


