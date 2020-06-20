Kamal Lohani infected with Covid-19



Noted journalist and cultural activist Kamal Lohani has tested positive for Covid-19. His son Sagar Lohani came up with the information through his facebook status on Friday.





Ekushey Padak recipient Kamal Lohani served as the director general of Shilpakala Academy from April 2009 to April 2011.





This veteran cultural activist performed as the head of news of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the great Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. He kicked off his journalistic career through Daily Millat in 1955. In 1962, he joined Chhayanaut, a cultural organization, as its secretary.







Kamal Lohani has been a forerunner of non-communal and democratic spirit of Bangladesh throughout his life. He was born on June 26, 1934.







