No online classes, exams without tuition fees



The novel coronavirus has brought the entire county almost to a standoff making many people jobless and economically crippled. This is not the end. They have been experiencing pains from different sides including schools of their kids as most institutions are pressing for tuition fees.





The government has shut educational institutions since the outbreak of the deadly virus. However, many schools have come forward with online classes and exams during the shutdown.





Ideal International School and College (IISC), located at Farmgate in the capital, is one of these institutions which has started classes online and fixed a date for exams beginning on June 21. Like in other schools, IISC has been pressurizing guardians for tuition fees.





A guardian of a student of the class one seeking not to be named told this correspondent that, ''Teachers of IISC have been pressing for tuition fees over phone for long. They have been warning us that if tuition fees are not paid on time, enrollment of my son will be at stake. But it is difficult for us to pay money as my husband has not been drawing salaries for four months. The government should handle the issue.''







A teacher of IISC talked to this correspondent seeking anonymity and acknowledged that they are asking guardians to pay tuition fees as they have introduced classes online.





A good number of teachers of Motijheel Ideal School and College and Monipur School and College in the capital said on condition of anonymity, the school authorities have been pressing them to realize tuition fees form guardians. But many guardians are not able to pay tuition fees and other charges due to coronavirus fallout.







Many guardians have alleged that school authorities are saying that kids will be excluded from online classes and exams if they don't pay tuition fees on time.





Ziaul Kabir Dulu, president of the Guardian Forum told media that, people have been passing days in uncertainties during the Covid-19 pandemic over their lives. Whereas, some educational institution have been pressing for tuition fees on different excuses.







He said, there are 26 thousand students in Motijheel Ideal School and they collect advance tuition fees for three months at a time. Nearly Tk 35 million goes to the school fund each month. It is unfortunate that the school has been pressing guardians for tuition fees amidst Covid-19 pandemic.







Ziaul Kabir Dulu said, they have called upon the education ministry for remission of school fees for six months.







Shahan Ara Begum, principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College said, many students have not paid tuition fees for 4-5 months due to coronavirus situation. But there is a rule to pay every three months and that is why students are being asked to pay tuition fees.







